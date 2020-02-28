Mandisa Mashego cagey on her talks with EFF leadership over 'internal matters'

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego was reacting reports and speculation that she had recently resigned as the party's Gauteng chairperson over tensions within the party.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego on Friday said there were discussions between herself and the party’s national leadership, but not over issues that she was unhappy about within the party.

Mashego was reacting to reports and speculation that she had recently resigned as the EFF’s provincial chairperson, caucus leader in the provincial legislature, and as a member of the legislature.

“Yes, there are matters we are in discussion about, not necessarily issues that I’m unhappy about but I’m saying that any matters are between the EFF and myself,” Mashego said speaking to journalists outside the Randburg magistrates court on Friday.

She was attending the sentencing proceeding of Adam Catzavelos’ crimen injuria case where he was handed a suspended sentence of R50,000 or two years in jail for his racist remarks on a Greek beach in 2018.

Mashego said that “for now” she remained the leader of the EFF in the province and a party member but she could not discuss her internal matters with the EFF in public.

“The constitution clearly states that EFF members may not discuss internal matters of the EFF on any public platform and I want to respect that and so really, with all due respect, I do not want to discuss it any further,” she said.

At the weekend, Sunday World reported on Mashego’s alleged resignation citing anonymous sources. This sent social media into a frenzy of speculation over her working relationship with EFF leader Julius Malema and the tension within the party following its elective conference in December last year.

Mashego contested for the secretary-general position but Malema’s close ally Marshall Dlamini was eventually elected to the position.

The EFF responded to the weekend report and was adamant that it had not received any resignation letter from her.

Mashego slammed _Sunday World _for its reporting and accused it of denying her a right of reply. The publication reported that she declined to comment on her resignation rumours.

“I think the Sunday World should be ashamed of themselves because they focus on sensationalism in the midst of the massive social-economic problems that we have… And so, I think the Sunday World having published the article without consulting me in the first instance have also violated my right,” she said.

Mashego also appealed to the public to respect the EFF’s internal process over the matter.