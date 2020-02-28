View all in Latest
Malema to Eskom CEO De Ruyter: The utility must work for the people

On Friday EFF supporters marched more than 11 kilometres from Sandton to Sunninghill in heavy rain to hand over a memorandum of demands to Eskom management.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema hands over a memorandum to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter after party supporters marched to the utility's head office in Sunninghill on 28 February 2020. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN.
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has handed over a memorandum to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, calling for an end to load shedding and no privatisation of the power utility.

Malema addressed a large crowd of supporters outside Eskom’s head office at Megawatt Park on Friday afternoon.

They marched from Sandton to Sunninghill, a distance of more than 11 kilometres, in heavy rain to hand over a memorandum of demands to Eskom management.

Malema said the time had come for Eskom to work for the people.

“We want you to be better than Brian Molefe; we’re not in the business of praising people who robbed us, but if you’re going to come here and make matters worse, you’re going to make Molefe look like a hero.”

Malema said the newly appointed CEO must end load shedding and prove that he was driven by the love of people and not profit.

He said they were not at Megawatt Park to play games, but to address real issues.

He said municipalities also needed to pay what they owed the power utility.

