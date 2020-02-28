Malema to Eskom CEO De Ruyter: The utility must work for the people

On Friday EFF supporters marched more than 11 kilometres from Sandton to Sunninghill in heavy rain to hand over a memorandum of demands to Eskom management.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has handed over a memorandum to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, calling for an end to load shedding and no privatisation of the power utility.

Malema addressed a large crowd of supporters outside Eskom’s head office at Megawatt Park on Friday afternoon.

Malema said the time had come for Eskom to work for the people.

“We want you to be better than Brian Molefe; we’re not in the business of praising people who robbed us, but if you’re going to come here and make matters worse, you’re going to make Molefe look like a hero.”

#EFFEskomMarch JUST IN: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has come out to meet with the EFF. They shake hands as they greet. EN pic.twitter.com/PFz51lSoQG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2020

Malema said the newly appointed CEO must end load shedding and prove that he was driven by the love of people and not profit.

He said they were not at Megawatt Park to play games, but to address real issues.

He said municipalities also needed to pay what they owed the power utility.