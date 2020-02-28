KZN ANC directs councillors to deal with delinquent workers in Ugu municipality

ANC KZN spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said that public servants had a tendency of exaggerating their rights and they must be taught a lesson if they were in the wrong.

DURBAN - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has come out in support of a municipality that fired over 120 workers en-masse.

Earlier this month, the Ugu District Municipality fired workers after they participated in an illegal strike.

When the municipality fired over 120 workers en-masse earlier this month, it accused them of sabotaging service delivery.

In the past few weeks, five municipal vehicles were set alight.

The drought-stricken municipality has also seen its water supply infrastructure damaged.

Mthembu said that the party had instructed its councillors to deal with delinquent workers.

"The work ethic, particularly in the public sector, is dropping in such a way that we have complaints from committees, so we are calling on the public sector to render services that are appreciated by the communities."

Trade union Samwu said that it planned to challenge the firing of the workers.

It has accused municipal service providers of sabotaging water supply infrastructure in a bid to secure tenders from the municipality.