KZN ANC directs councillors to deal with delinquent workers in Ugu municipality
ANC KZN spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said that public servants had a tendency of exaggerating their rights and they must be taught a lesson if they were in the wrong.
DURBAN - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has come out in support of a municipality that fired over 120 workers en-masse.
Earlier this month, the Ugu District Municipality fired workers after they participated in an illegal strike.
ANC KZN spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said that public servants had a tendency of exaggerating their rights and they must be taught a lesson if they were in the wrong.
When the municipality fired over 120 workers en-masse earlier this month, it accused them of sabotaging service delivery.
In the past few weeks, five municipal vehicles were set alight.
The drought-stricken municipality has also seen its water supply infrastructure damaged.
Mthembu said that the party had instructed its councillors to deal with delinquent workers.
"The work ethic, particularly in the public sector, is dropping in such a way that we have complaints from committees, so we are calling on the public sector to render services that are appreciated by the communities."
Trade union Samwu said that it planned to challenge the firing of the workers.
It has accused municipal service providers of sabotaging water supply infrastructure in a bid to secure tenders from the municipality.
Timeline
-
Cosatu: Interests of sacked KZN members come ahead of relations with ANC
-
Cosatu KZN threatens to disrupt govt operations over dismissed municipal workers
-
Tshwane municipal workers threaten court action against embattled council
-
Tshwane municipal workers protest over council tussle affecting service delivery
More in Politics
-
Mandisa Mashego cagey on her talks with EFF leadership over 'internal matters'
-
EFF accepts Catzavelos sentence but decries slow pace of SA justice system
-
EFF’s Eskom march gains momentum as supporters gather at Innesfree Park
-
Sandton expected to come to a standstill during EFF march to Eskom HQ
-
Minister Mbalula apologises to WC train commuters after service suspended
-
DA claims Joburg council Speaker Nonceba Molwele elected illegally
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.