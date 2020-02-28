Final arguments expected in Dudu Myeni’s delinquency case
On Wednesday, Myeni wrapped up her testimony still maintaining that she could not be blamed for the collapse of two major deals with Emirates and Airbus.
JOHANNESBURG - The delinquency case against former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni was expected to continue in the High Court in Pretoria on Friday morning.
Myeni has been taken to court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Airways Pilots' Association (SAAPA). They want the court to declare her a delinquent director, accusing her of bringing the struggling entity to its knees.
Earlier in the week, Myeni wrapped up her testimony still maintaining that she could not be blamed for the collapse of two major deals with Emirates and Airbus. The Emirates deal was to bring the broke airline a R1.5 billion guaranteed profit.
An Outa witnesses blamed Myeni for the failed deals, saying the former board chair plunged SAA into a financial crisis. Myeni has, however, denied the claims.
Outa’s Stefani Fick believes that they had so far presented a formidable case.
“I think we are very satisfied, we started this process being confident that we will be able to show why we think she is a delinquent director.
But Myeni’s attorney Daniel Mantsha described the matter as an ego battle between the board and executive members.
“This matter is very personal to my client as she has indicated before this court, she feels she is being victimised and targeted,”
Counsel was expected to present their final arguments before the judge on Friday morning.
