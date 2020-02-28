Families of South Africans stranded in Wuhan feel let down by govt
More than 100 South Africans have been in isolation for over a month due to health measures put in place to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - The families of South Africans stranded in Wuhan, China, due to the lockdown in the city said that while they were relieved that their loved ones would finally be repatriated, they still felt let down by the government.
More than 100 South Africans have been in isolation for over a month due to health measures put in place to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The death toll rose to more than 2,800 while over 80,000 people have been affected by the virus.
Details about when and how South Africans stranded in Wuhan will be repatriated have not yet been communicated to families and the public. What was clear was that they would be placed in quarantine for 21 days - a week longer than the international standard of 14 days.
WATCH: 'It's a ghost town': A day in the life of a South African in Wuhan
Rosemary Viljoen was anxiously waiting for the return of her husband Pieter who had been in China for over 40 days now.
Viljoen said there were many unanswered questions.
“From the media reports, they still have to mobilise teams to China and I don’t know how long that would take because the announcement for the repatriation has taken 40 days. From our knowledge, Wuhan will be open for people to move around 10 March,” she said.
Neither the Department of Health nor the Department of International Relations and Cooperation has given any details on how the repatriation process would work.
The departments said they would brief the public at some stage.
