Families of South Africans stranded in Wuhan feel let down by govt

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
Go

Families of South Africans stranded in Wuhan feel let down by govt

More than 100 South Africans have been in isolation for over a month due to health measures put in place to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

A man wearing a protective mask walks along an empty street in Beijing on 31 January 2020, following a SARS-like virus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Picture: AFP
A man wearing a protective mask walks along an empty street in Beijing on 31 January 2020, following a SARS-like virus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The families of South Africans stranded in Wuhan, China, due to the lockdown in the city said that while they were relieved that their loved ones would finally be repatriated, they still felt let down by the government.

More than 100 South Africans have been in isolation for over a month due to health measures put in place to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The death toll rose to more than 2,800 while over 80,000 people have been affected by the virus.

Details about when and how South Africans stranded in Wuhan will be repatriated have not yet been communicated to families and the public. What was clear was that they would be placed in quarantine for 21 days - a week longer than the international standard of 14 days.

WATCH: 'It's a ghost town': A day in the life of a South African in Wuhan

Rosemary Viljoen was anxiously waiting for the return of her husband Pieter who had been in China for over 40 days now.

Viljoen said there were many unanswered questions.

“From the media reports, they still have to mobilise teams to China and I don’t know how long that would take because the announcement for the repatriation has taken 40 days. From our knowledge, Wuhan will be open for people to move around 10 March,” she said.

Neither the Department of Health nor the Department of International Relations and Cooperation has given any details on how the repatriation process would work.

The departments said they would brief the public at some stage.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA