Fadiel Adams on hunger strike outside Parliament over gang violence

Fadiel Adams from the Cape Coloured Congress wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to take drastic action against murders on the Cape Flats.

CAPE TOWN - A community activist has been on a hunger strike for three days at the gates of Parliament.

Fadiel Adams from the Cape Coloured Congress wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to take drastic action against murders on the Cape Flats.

On Friday, Adams highlighted the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk from Elsies River and the killing of 7-year-old Emaan Solomons who was caught in the crossfire of gang violence in Ocean View.

“I’m going to be here until our president does something about it. We need drastic action, no more lip-service, no more sending the army that doesn’t make any difference; the president needs to commit to making a change in the Cape Flats.”

He said he had not had food or water for the past few days, but would continue the strike for as long as his body allowed him to.

“We’re desperate and we can’t continue like this. You know that young lady who was shot dead in Ocean View while playing in her grandmother’s yard… now we’ve taken our kids out of the parks because they are too dangerous.

"We let them play in the streets, but that became too dangerous and now they’re playing in the yard and they get killed anyway. Where do we go with our children after this?”

#HungerStrike Community activist Fadiel Adams has been on a hunger strike for three days at the gates of Parliament. KP pic.twitter.com/ZOM82Vx57T — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2020