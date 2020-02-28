Fadiel Adams on hunger strike outside Parliament over gang violence

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
Go

Fadiel Adams on hunger strike outside Parliament over gang violence

Fadiel Adams from the Cape Coloured Congress wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to take drastic action against murders on the Cape Flats.

Community activist Fadiel Adams (R) who is on a hunger strike at the gates of Parliament. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
Community activist Fadiel Adams (R) who is on a hunger strike at the gates of Parliament. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - A community activist has been on a hunger strike for three days at the gates of Parliament.

Fadiel Adams from the Cape Coloured Congress wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to take drastic action against murders on the Cape Flats.

On Friday, Adams highlighted the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk from Elsies River and the killing of 7-year-old Emaan Solomons who was caught in the crossfire of gang violence in Ocean View.

“I’m going to be here until our president does something about it. We need drastic action, no more lip-service, no more sending the army that doesn’t make any difference; the president needs to commit to making a change in the Cape Flats.”

He said he had not had food or water for the past few days, but would continue the strike for as long as his body allowed him to.

“We’re desperate and we can’t continue like this. You know that young lady who was shot dead in Ocean View while playing in her grandmother’s yard… now we’ve taken our kids out of the parks because they are too dangerous.

"We let them play in the streets, but that became too dangerous and now they’re playing in the yard and they get killed anyway. Where do we go with our children after this?”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA