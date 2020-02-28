Ex-soldier convicted of killing girlfriend's sister set for sentencing

Thembinkosi Ngcobo's sentencing was supposed to take place on Thursday but it was postponed to today after he complained of being ill.

DURBAN - The sentencing of a 27-year-old former SANDF soldier found guilty of killing his girlfriend’s sister is expected to take place on Friday.

Thembinkosi Ngcobo has also been found guilty of 12 counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an automatic rifle and possession of ammunition.

His sentencing was supposed to take place on Thursday but it was postponed to today after he complained of being ill.

Ngcobo’s sentencing has already been postponed three times.

On all these occasions, he has appeared in court and just before sentencing he has complained of feeling ill, prompting the postponements.

Ngcobo – an SANDF soldier at the time – was stationed in the Northern Cape in January 2017 when he started suspecting his girlfriend of cheating on him.

He drove back to Durban with the intention of murdering her and then taking his own life.

But when he arrived, the girlfriend was not at her home and he found the girlfriend’s sister, whom he killed.

He also wounded another person who was at the house at the time.

He then kidnapped the girlfriend’s brother and tried to coerce him to search for her.