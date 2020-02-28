Eskom: It's not the first time we've cut Prasa's power
Eskom temporarily cut the power supply to the rail agency in Cape Town on Thursday because of an overdue payment.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that while it was not an easy decision to cut power to Prasa in the Western Cape, it was forced to do it.
Eskom temporarily cut the power supply to the rail agency in Cape Town on Thursday because of an overdue payment.
But while the service was eventually restored after the payment was settled, commuters bore the brunt of this as thousand were left stranded.
The head of the power utility in the Western Cape Alwie Lester said that they'd notified Prasa in advance about the outstanding payment before they instituted the action.
"They have until the end of the month or roughly the first or second of the new month, to pay Eskom. When they don't pay us on the second of the month, we send them a 14-day notification. On day 12, we send them another notice just to say please make contingency plans, we are going to disconnect you."
He added that it was not the first time they had done this.
"We've been in this situation with Prasa for the last six months. The fact that it got so much attention yesterday was simply because we disconnected points earlier in the month already after a disconnection period ended. So, we disconnected Kuils River on 17 February, we disconnected Strand on 21 February."
More in Business
-
NTM calls for SAA’s rescue plan to be published without delay
-
Mbalula: Mboweni should have consulted me on Prasa budget cuts
-
NRCS to give update on canned pilchards recall
-
Rand weakens as Moody's highlights concerns over Budget
-
Moody’s raises concerns after Budget speech
-
DA calls for SAA’s rescue plan to be published without delay
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.