Eskom: It's not the first time we've cut Prasa's power

Eskom temporarily cut the power supply to the rail agency in Cape Town on Thursday because of an overdue payment.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that while it was not an easy decision to cut power to Prasa in the Western Cape, it was forced to do it.

But while the service was eventually restored after the payment was settled, commuters bore the brunt of this as thousand were left stranded.

The head of the power utility in the Western Cape Alwie Lester said that they'd notified Prasa in advance about the outstanding payment before they instituted the action.

"They have until the end of the month or roughly the first or second of the new month, to pay Eskom. When they don't pay us on the second of the month, we send them a 14-day notification. On day 12, we send them another notice just to say please make contingency plans, we are going to disconnect you."

He added that it was not the first time they had done this.

"We've been in this situation with Prasa for the last six months. The fact that it got so much attention yesterday was simply because we disconnected points earlier in the month already after a disconnection period ended. So, we disconnected Kuils River on 17 February, we disconnected Strand on 21 February."