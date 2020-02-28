Emaan Solomons murder suspects due to appear in court
Emaan Solomons was caught in a gang shooting while playing outside her Ocean View home on Tuesday night.
CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 7-year-old girl in Ocean View.
They're expected to appear in the Simons Town magistrates court on Friday morning.
Emaan Solomons was caught in a gang shooting while playing outside her home on Tuesday night.
Scores of people gathered in the community on Thursday where the little girl was laid to rest.
Chaos erupted following the child's murder and four houses, believed to be drug dens, were set alight by a group of unidentified individuals.
The Police's Novela Potelwa said they were investigating cases of arson.
"Forces on the ground have been reinforced with the deployment of members of the anti-gang unit, public order police, national intervention unit as well as the City of Cape Town's law enforcement officials. The police have since opened cases of arson for investigation."
Potelwa pleaded with community members to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.
"A stern warning is issued to all communities to refrain from taking the law into their own hands as doing so will leave the police with no option but to arrest and charge those responsible. The forces on the ground will remain there until calm is restored."
