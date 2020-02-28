EFF’s Eskom march gains momentum as supporters gather at Innesfree Park

The party is protesting continuous power cuts and the proposed privatisation of Eskom.

SANDTON - The planned Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) march to Eskom is gaining momentum as supporters continue to arrive at the Innesfree Park.

#EFFEskomMarch WATCH: EFF marchers at the Innesfree park in Sandton. Some placards read "Pravin Gordhan must go" "South African citizens first". EN pic.twitter.com/BMRMjeY86n — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2020

During last week’s State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Eskom had started with the process of dividing the utility into three entities - generation, transmission, and distribution - which would each have its own board and management structures.

Hundreds of EFF members from different regions were already at Innesfree Park while others continued to stream in with different modes of transport, including buses. They were gearing themselves up for what they termed the “people’s march” to Megawatt Park.

Protesters were also joined by coal truck drivers from different companies.

#EFFEskomMarch ATM leader Vuyo Zungula says his party is there to support the EFF to show that parties can put aside political differences to do what is in the interest of the public.

Video: @ATMovement_SA pic.twitter.com/zAGCHNJd3m — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2020

EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said: “Eskom needs to at least break even to be able to supply electricity to the majority of South Africans.”

A large contingent of members from various law enforcement agencies was keeping a close eye on the protesters.

Meanwhile, some parts of Katherine Street were closed to traffic while other streets that were expected to be affected included Grayston Drive, Rivonia Street, and Witkoppen Road.