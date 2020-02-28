View all in Latest
EFF’s Eskom march gains momentum as supporters gather at Innesfree Park

The party is protesting continuous power cuts and the proposed privatisation of Eskom.

EFF supporters gather at Innesfree Park, Sandton, on 28 February 2020 for their people’s march against load shedding and the proposed privatisation of Eskom. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
EFF supporters gather at Innesfree Park, Sandton, on 28 February 2020 for their people’s march against load shedding and the proposed privatisation of Eskom. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
one hour ago

SANDTON - The planned Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) march to Eskom is gaining momentum as supporters continue to arrive at the Innesfree Park.

The party is protesting continuous power cuts and the proposed privatisation of Eskom.

During last week’s State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Eskom had started with the process of dividing the utility into three entities - generation, transmission, and distribution - which would each have its own board and management structures.

Hundreds of EFF members from different regions were already at Innesfree Park while others continued to stream in with different modes of transport, including buses. They were gearing themselves up for what they termed the “people’s march” to Megawatt Park.

Protesters were also joined by coal truck drivers from different companies.

EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said: “Eskom needs to at least break even to be able to supply electricity to the majority of South Africans.”

A large contingent of members from various law enforcement agencies was keeping a close eye on the protesters.

Meanwhile, some parts of Katherine Street were closed to traffic while other streets that were expected to be affected included Grayston Drive, Rivonia Street, and Witkoppen Road.

