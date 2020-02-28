EFF march to Eskom causes Sandton gridlock

Party members are heading to Megawatt Park to hand over a memorandum to Eskom officials detailing their protest of load shedding and the privitasation of the utility.

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic has come to a standstill in the Sandton CBD as a result of a protest march by hundreds of EFF members.

Protesters are heading to Megawatt Park to hand over a memorandum to Eskom officials.

They are protesting against load shedding and the privitasation of the utility.

Several streets in the Sandton CBD have been completely blocked off to traffic as a large crowed of EFF members slowly head to the utility’s headquarters to hand over their memorandum of demands.

Earlier EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the crowd.

“So Jamnadas until the grave. We don’t care what racists say. Down with Jamnadas, down. Down with Cyril Ramaphosa, down.”

Jamnadas is the middle name of Public Enterprises Minister Parvin Gordhan, whom the EFF has repeatedly demanded be fired.

EFF supporters have been stopping at every intersection.

Streets that are affected include Grayston, Katherine and Rivonia Roads.

A large contingent of police is keeping a close eye on the crowd.

#EFFEskomMarch Malema and Zungula leading the march. EN pic.twitter.com/iR0CXhsmAQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2020

During the march, demonstrators gathered outside Investec’s offices for over 40 minutes and Malema addressed his supporters.

He warned that 2020 was the year of taking their battle to what he called offices of white monopoly capital

Heavy rain failed to stop the protesters continuing with the march.