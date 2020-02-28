View all in Latest
EFF accepts Catzavelos sentence but decries slow pace of SA justice system

Adam Catzavelos was handed a suspended sentence of R50,000 or two years behind bars for his racist remarks on a Greek beach.

FILE: Adam Catzavelos sits in the Randburg Magistrate Court on 28 May 2019 ahead of his appearance for making racist remarks. Picture: EWN
FILE: Adam Catzavelos sits in the Randburg Magistrate Court on 28 May 2019 ahead of his appearance for making racist remarks. Picture: EWN
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - While the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accepted the judgment handed to Adam Catzavelos, the party has also decried what it described as the slow pace of justice in the country.

Catzavelos was handed a suspended sentence of R50,000 or two years behind bars for his racist remarks on a Greek beach.

The case has been dragging on for nearly two years now after the EFF laid a charge of crimen injuria at the Bramley Police Station in 2018.

While Catzavelos was relieved following Friday’s sentencing, he was not completely in the clear.

If he's found guilty of crimen injuria in the next five years, the court has the option to impose today’s suspended sentence over and above any other sanction it deemed necessary.

The EFF’s Mandisa Mashego accepted the ruling but was quick to point out that justice in this matter had not been swift.

"In the interest of pursuing this fight, this judgment, I think, is reasonable in consideration of all the circumstances as the judge has indicated."

Mashigo said that more needed to be done to clamp down harder on those accused of racism.

Catzavelos must still comply with the Equality Court ruling, where he was ordered to pay a R150,000 fine to the Seth Mazibuko Foundation.

