EFF accepts Catzavelos sentence but decries slow pace of SA justice system
Adam Catzavelos was handed a suspended sentence of R50,000 or two years behind bars for his racist remarks on a Greek beach.
JOHANNESBURG - While the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accepted the judgment handed to Adam Catzavelos, the party has also decried what it described as the slow pace of justice in the country.
Catzavelos was handed a suspended sentence of R50,000 or two years behind bars for his racist remarks on a Greek beach.
The case has been dragging on for nearly two years now after the EFF laid a charge of crimen injuria at the Bramley Police Station in 2018.
While Catzavelos was relieved following Friday’s sentencing, he was not completely in the clear.
If he's found guilty of crimen injuria in the next five years, the court has the option to impose today’s suspended sentence over and above any other sanction it deemed necessary.
The EFF’s Mandisa Mashego accepted the ruling but was quick to point out that justice in this matter had not been swift.
"In the interest of pursuing this fight, this judgment, I think, is reasonable in consideration of all the circumstances as the judge has indicated."
Mashigo said that more needed to be done to clamp down harder on those accused of racism.
Catzavelos must still comply with the Equality Court ruling, where he was ordered to pay a R150,000 fine to the Seth Mazibuko Foundation.
More in Politics
-
KZN ANC directs councillours to deal with delinquent workers in Ugu municipality
-
EFF’s Eskom march gains momentum as supporters gather at Innesfree Park
-
Sandton expected to come to a standstill during EFF march to Eskom HQ
-
Minister Mbalula apologises to WC train commuters after service suspended
-
DA claims Joburg council Speaker Nonceba Molwele elected illegally
-
DA accused of not fulfilling its constitutional mandate in George Municipality
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.