Du Toitskloof Pass fire rages on as strong wind hampers firefighting efforts

The fire broke out on Tuesday and crews are currently focusing on protecting farms.

CAPE TOWN - The Du Toitskloof Pass fire in Paarl is continuing to burn out of control on Friday.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality's Jo-Anne Otto said: “The strong wind is hampering firefighting activities and the helicopters were only able to fly from two cities this afternoon when the wind died a little. There is concern that the wind, which is expected to pick up during the night, will cause flare-ups in areas previously beaten down.”

She said there was also a fire line near the Wemmershoek settlement.