Du Toitskloof Pass fire rages on as strong wind hampers firefighting efforts
CAPE TOWN - The Du Toitskloof Pass fire in Paarl is continuing to burn out of control on Friday.
It broke out on Tuesday and crews are currently focusing on protecting farms.
The Cape Winelands District Municipality's Jo-Anne Otto said: “The strong wind is hampering firefighting activities and the helicopters were only able to fly from two cities this afternoon when the wind died a little. There is concern that the wind, which is expected to pick up during the night, will cause flare-ups in areas previously beaten down.”
She said there was also a fire line near the Wemmershoek settlement.
