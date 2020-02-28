Delft community urges other crime-ridden areas to invest in tech

Two weeks ago, the area's community policing forum bought its own CCTV cameras, saying they could no longer wait for the City of Cape Town to help.

CAPE TOWN - The Delft community said that it hoped other crime-ridden areas would also invest in technology to help curb crime.

The municipality has installed two cameras, however, these were not yet operational.

After four years of pleading with the authorities to implement technology in the fight against crime, residents said they had to take matters into their own hands.

They have installed two 4G cameras that track crime at all hours.

The cameras cost R4,000 each and the system was funded by a local church.

The Delft CPF's Charles George said that once more cameras were up and running, residents would be able to access the surveillance via their smartphones at a R50 monthly fee.

"IF you hear a noise, you don't have to go put. Put on your cellphone and say: 'Excuse me. Can I help you?' You can then summon the police immediately and say: 'Please tap into your cameras, there's something wrong.'"

George said that in this way, crime could be reported immediately with the evidence to back it up.

He added that they planned to roll out more cameras and said other areas could also benefit from the initiative.

"We can't wait for a certain group of people to decide when this is going to happen. We need to make it happen."