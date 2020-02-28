DA claims Joburg council Speaker Nonceba Molwele elected illegally

During Thursday’s sitting, the DA rejected the appointment of the new council Speaker after Vasco da Gama was voted out in December. The African National Congress (ANC)’s Nonceba Molwele was subsequently appointed.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is refusing to let go of its leadership position in the Johannesburg council without a fight, demanding that its member be reappointed as Speaker.

The DA disputed the legitimacy of Molwele’s appointment, questioning if the sitting on that day formed a quorum. The party tried to have the House vote on the legitimacy of that sitting but that motion was not carried.

The DA’s Funzela Ngobeni had some strong words for Molwele.

“We will not recognise you as the Speaker of this council. We will continue to remind you that you are an illegitimate Speaker and you were elected illegally. We hope that one day it will hit your conscience and when we have gathered enough evidence we will ask the courts to reverse that decision,” Ngobeni said.

The minutes of the last sitting were deferred pending the outcome of an investigation.

Council agreed to have a handwriting specialist examine records from 2016 to decide whether any council members signed on behalf of others.