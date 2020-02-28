DA calls for inclusion of citizens left out by govt policies
The DA's draft economic justice policy, released on Friday, is the second document released for discussion ahead of the party's policy conference on 4 and 5 April.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Friday called for greater economic inclusion for South Africans who had been excluded by current government policies.
The party said race-based policies had enabled the enrichment of the elite at the expense of the poor.
It states that current BEE policy focuses on the wealthy, politically connected and tenderpreneurs.
DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya said: “What we need to do is to focus on the actual drivers of the quality of opportunity on the ground, in other words, the very material things that keep an average South African excluded from the economy, poor and out of opportunities.”
Ngwenya said the party had also proposed to use the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and its objectives to inform its economic justice policy.
“We would use these as the objectives that we wish the corporate sector to help us to achieve.”
The party said its policy would ensure the disadvantaged benefited from redress while not focusing on race.
