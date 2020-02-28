DA calls for inclusion of citizens left out by govt policies

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
Go

DA calls for inclusion of citizens left out by govt policies

The DA's draft economic justice policy, released on Friday, is the second document released for discussion ahead of the party's policy conference on 4 and 5 April.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Friday called for greater economic inclusion for South Africans who had been excluded by current government policies.

The party said race-based policies had enabled the enrichment of the elite at the expense of the poor.

The DA's draft economic justice policy, released on Friday, is the second document released for discussion ahead of the party's policy conference on 4 and 5 April.

It states that current BEE policy focuses on the wealthy, politically connected and tenderpreneurs.

DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya said: “What we need to do is to focus on the actual drivers of the quality of opportunity on the ground, in other words, the very material things that keep an average South African excluded from the economy, poor and out of opportunities.”

Ngwenya said the party had also proposed to use the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and its objectives to inform its economic justice policy.

“We would use these as the objectives that we wish the corporate sector to help us to achieve.”

The party said its policy would ensure the disadvantaged benefited from redress while not focusing on race.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA