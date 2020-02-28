Convicted racist Adam Catzavelo’s lawyer adamant he’s learnt his lesson
Catzavelos has been handed a suspended sentence of R50,000 or two years behind bars for his racist remarks while on a Greek beach.
JOHANNESBURG - Counsel for Adam Catzavelo believes the convicted racist has learned his lesson and won't be found of guilty of crimen injuria again.
The case was brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who laid a charge at the Bramley police station in 2018.
Sentencing was handed down at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday.
Catzavelos said he was relieved and his family believed the judge said the “right” things and his counsel was adamant he would never do it again.
Friday’s sentence essentially means Catzavelos will only be liable to pay the fine or serve two years behind bars if he becomes a repeat offender.
His counsel Lawley Shain said this was unlikely to happen.
“I certainly cannot complain, and my client has expressed his indebtedness to the court.”
The EFF has welcomed the sentencing. However, the party also believes Judge Hleziphi Mkhasibe was restricted by legislation in its current form, which does not criminalise racism.
