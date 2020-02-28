Case against Emaan Solomons’s alleged killers postponed
Emaan Solomons (7) was caught in the crossfire of gang violence while playing outside her home in Ocean View on Tuesday night.
CAPE TOWN – The case against two men accused of murdering of a 7-year-old girl in Ocean View has been postponed.
Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks made a brief appearance in the Simons Town Magistrates Court earlier on Friday where the matter was postponed to 6 March for a bail application.
Emaan Solomons was caught in the crossfire of gang violence while playing outside her home on Tuesday night. The little girl was laid to rest on Thursday.
Basson and Fredricks have also been charged with attempted murder.
It's understood they were involved in a shootout with another man when the girl was shot.
Scores of people gathered in Ocean View on Thursday to bid their final goodbyes to the little girl.
More in Local
-
SAPS probe case of culpable homicide after 5 people burnt to death in car crash
-
Firefighters continue to battle severe blazes in Boland
-
Elsies River bids farewell to slain Van Wyk, call for firm action from govt
-
Public urged by Parly to submit comments on Section 25 amendment by today
-
Some South Africans unable to return from China due to logistical issues: dept
-
Pearl Thusi: 'The fact that we are in charge of the narrative is very important'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.