Case against Emaan Solomons’s alleged killers postponed

Emaan Solomons (7) was caught in the crossfire of gang violence while playing outside her home in Ocean View on Tuesday night.

Emaan Solomons (7) was caught in gang-crossfire while playing in front of her Ocean View home on 25 February 2020. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Emaan Solomons (7) was caught in gang-crossfire while playing in front of her Ocean View home on 25 February 2020. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
one day ago

CAPE TOWN – The case against two men accused of murdering of a 7-year-old girl in Ocean View has been postponed.

Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks made a brief appearance in the Simons Town Magistrates Court earlier on Friday where the matter was postponed to 6 March for a bail application.

Emaan Solomons was caught in the crossfire of gang violence while playing outside her home on Tuesday night. The little girl was laid to rest on Thursday.

Basson and Fredricks have also been charged with attempted murder.

It's understood they were involved in a shootout with another man when the girl was shot.

Scores of people gathered in Ocean View on Thursday to bid their final goodbyes to the little girl.

