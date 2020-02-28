Bright weekend ahead as Eskom says no load shedding expected

The embattled state-owned company said some of its generation units would return to service next week, which will improve the grid for the coming week.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday said the risk of load shedding was low for this weekend as there was enough capacity on the grid.

The possibility of rotational blackouts had increased due to the loss of additional generation units, but the utility has assured South Africans that there will be no load shedding.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Eskom does not expect to implement any load shedding this weekend, we’re not burning any diesel at this point in time and the system looks much better. Our breakdowns are at a good 1760 megawatts level.”