Almost 4,000 pupils still haven’t been placed in WC schools

Education MEC Debbie Schafer said they were using all their resources to find extra space for pupils wherever it could be found.

Picture: EWN.
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - Almost 4,000 pupils in the Western Cape are still without a school placement.

The number has dropped from 6,000 at the start of the year.

The African National Congress on Friday said more space must be found urgently to avoid more dropouts.

The party believed space for thousands of mostly poor pupils could be made at former model C schools.

However, Education MEC Debbie Schafer said they were using all their resources to find extra space for pupils wherever it could be found.

Previously she has told Eyewitness News almost 15,000 first-time registrations were pupils from the Eastern Cape.

She said the province had nearly 23,000 more pupils this year.

