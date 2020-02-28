Almost 4,000 pupils still haven’t been placed in WC schools
Education MEC Debbie Schafer said they were using all their resources to find extra space for pupils wherever it could be found.
CAPE TOWN - Almost 4,000 pupils in the Western Cape are still without a school placement.
The number has dropped from 6,000 at the start of the year.
The African National Congress on Friday said more space must be found urgently to avoid more dropouts.
The party believed space for thousands of mostly poor pupils could be made at former model C schools.
However, Education MEC Debbie Schafer said they were using all their resources to find extra space for pupils wherever it could be found.
Previously she has told Eyewitness News almost 15,000 first-time registrations were pupils from the Eastern Cape.
She said the province had nearly 23,000 more pupils this year.
More in Local
-
SAPS probe case of culpable homicide after 5 people burnt to death in car crash
-
Firefighters continue to battle severe blazes in Boland
-
Elsies River bids farewell to slain Van Wyk, call for firm action from govt
-
Public urged by Parly to submit comments on Section 25 amendment by today
-
Some South Africans unable to return from China due to logistical issues: dept
-
Pearl Thusi: 'The fact that we are in charge of the narrative is very important'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.