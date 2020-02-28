Adam Catzavelos hit with R50k fine for racist video
The fine has been suspended for 2 years or 5 years behind bars if he commits another crime.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Adam Catzavelos has been sentenced to paying a R50,000 fine or 2 years in jail wholly suspended for 5 years unless he commits another crime.
Catzavelos was convicted of crimen injuria after pleading guilty to making racists comments while on a beach in Greece. He filmed himself celebrating the absence of black people on the beach in a rant that quickly went viral, which sparked fury in South Africa.
More to follow.
This means if he commits the crime of crimen injuria tomorrow, the court can imposed the fine or he faces 2 years in jail. However, the provision of a fine falls away if the crime is committed again say in 6 years’ time. Nonetheless, this conviction will still be considered. AN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2020
