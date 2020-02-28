Adam Catzavelos hit with R50k fine for racist video

The fine has been suspended for 2 years or 5 years behind bars if he commits another crime.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Adam Catzavelos has been sentenced to paying a R50,000 fine or 2 years in jail wholly suspended for 5 years unless he commits another crime.

Catzavelos was convicted of crimen injuria after pleading guilty to making racists comments while on a beach in Greece. He filmed himself celebrating the absence of black people on the beach in a rant that quickly went viral, which sparked fury in South Africa.

