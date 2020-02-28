8 childen hurt in taxi crash in Witpoortjie while on way to school
JOHANNESBURG - Eight children have been injured in a car crash in Witpoortjie, west of Johannesburg.
Paramedics said that the pupils were on their way to school on Friday morning when the taxi they were travelling in collided with another vehicle.
The children, aged between 6 and 10, were taken to hospital.
ER24's Russel Meiring: "E24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived to find the taxi in the middle of the road while the light motor vehicle had come to a stop on the pavement. Medics on the scene assessed the children and found that eight had sustained minor injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. The children were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care. Local authorities were on scene for further investigation."
