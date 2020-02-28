2 SA crew members of cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
Go

2 SA crew members of cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus

They are currently being treated in Japan.

Japanese military personnel set up a covered walkway next to the 'Diamond Princess' cruise ship, with around 3,600 people quarantined onboard due to fears of the new coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port on 10 February 2020. Picture: AFP
Japanese military personnel set up a covered walkway next to the 'Diamond Princess' cruise ship, with around 3,600 people quarantined onboard due to fears of the new coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port on 10 February 2020. Picture: AFP
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department has confirmed two South Africans who worked onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They are currently being treated in Japan.

The cruise ship - with 12 South African crew members on board - arrived in the Japanese port of Yokohama at the end of January.

At the beginning of the month, it was announced that a patient that had disembarked in Hong Kong had tested positive for the coronavirus, which then started a quarantine period onboard the ship, which ended officially last week.

It was only at the end of the quarantine that the South African government was alerted that there were 12 South Africans onboard.

And now two of the 12 have tested positive.

Government will continue to monitor the situation closely and maintain contact with authorities in Japan.

No one in South Africa has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Health Department's Lwazi Manzi: "The two South Africans who are affected with Covid-19 are currently being treated in Japan and they will remain there until they are fully cleared to travel. The other 10 are not going to be permitted to leave the ship until the others have left."

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday ordered the evacuation of 132 South Africans living and working in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus originated.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA