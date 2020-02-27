'Where has this side of you been?' SA tweeps love post-DA Mmusi Maimane
These days, 'Moruti' - as Mmusi Maimane been nicknamed by Twitter users - tweets about everything from sport, music, prayers, current affairs and, of course, politics.
JOHANNESBURG - Another side of Mmusi Maimane has emerged on Twitter and has South Africans wondering where this cooler version has been all our lives.
The former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader has been more active than usual on Twitter since resigning from his post in October last year.
These days, 'Moruti' - as he's been nicknamed by Twitter users - tweets about everything from sport, music, prayers, current affairs and, of course, politics.
He's even become someone not to mess with as he claps back at some people who pass snide remarks.
Here are a few examples which have garnered positive responses lately.
Hai Donald are you Free or are you Dom? https://t.co/cpuB5Mhso1— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 26, 2020
Basically Malungelo, when Speedy was asking “ubani osinika lento” he was speaking to the issue of the budget allocation for the creative arts.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 26, 2020
😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Zv3xgJtoga
Yoh, that flavour is back in full force since resignation!— Dips (@dipuomahanyele) February 26, 2020
Thank you @Our_DA for firing Mmusi , I love the liberated Mmusi my money 😂— Sibu Gwiliza (@S_Gwiliza) February 26, 2020
So all these years, you were hiding this Musi inside 🤣🤣🤣— Khanyisa #Politics 4 the ppl ❤️✌️ (@Khanyisa_SA) February 26, 2020
Dude , we didn't know you had a funny side😂😂— Exiled Chief (EC) (@Mgayi4) February 26, 2020
It’s Friday. Now at my happy place. @ChickenLickenSA. It’s hot wings time. pic.twitter.com/TTVRDlIjV0— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 7, 2020
I REMEMBER PEOPLE CALLING YOU NAMES SAYING YOU WILL NEVER FIND INNER PEACE , BUT HERE YOU ARE 🤣— sphola gatsh (@SpholaGatsh) February 7, 2020
He he he you are really back, you even eating chicken licken? Wena nah😳— MaGwala (@Maphumzah) February 7, 2020
5am club. A special shout out. Good morning to you.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 26, 2020
Let’s hit the gym. Let’s get to work on time. Let’s chase our best selves. pic.twitter.com/ZsTmRdVHDf
I pray that we all walk on the path to our dreams with faith the size of a mustard seed. I read somewhere that it moves mountains.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 25, 2020
I pray that we do not give in to the despondency of the status quo. We must rise beyond the hopelessness that surrounds us.
It goes in for sure🔥. You have some competition from that Nkalakatha track. May the best song win.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 23, 2020
Wait what? Mmusi Maimane jamming Good for that ? That's lit. I need to teach you the dance. #GoodForThatChallenge https://t.co/ZI865RAXWs— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 23, 2020
I love this Mmusi maimane auti ya kasi straight— Refiloe Given (@GMtungwazi) February 23, 2020
Moruti maimane where have you been Mara? Gape I like this new you its🔥🔥👌👌👌👌👌👌— I am a Queen👑 respect that! (@MatsaneEmmy) February 24, 2020
Who are you going with for the win #WilderFury2— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 23, 2020
A challenge in our present schooling system is that government does not spend enough money on school maintenance and refurbishment.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 21, 2020
This is why we are hearing about more and more incidents of students put in harms way by poorly maintained structures. https://t.co/eLbkSX5t1b
Dumelang Bagaetsho.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 20, 2020
Real unity can not be built on lies. It is unfortunate that we even had to have this debate again 30 years after the release of Mandela. 26 years into the democratic project.
I fully agree with @CyrilRamaphosa as should we all as a nation. pic.twitter.com/ufNqD7nyOZ
I am disappointed with what I am seeing today in parliament.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 18, 2020
This is not what the nation expects from its leaders.
The behavior today was totally unacceptable. Instead of debate we are witnessing childish behavior, insults and profanity. pic.twitter.com/BLcqnfKsHd
