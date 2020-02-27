Services restored to WC rail network after Metrorail pays bill
Eskom cut supply earlier because Prasa was behind with its January bill.
CAPE TOWN – Following the suspension of trains in the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon due to non-payment to Eskom, the power utility has now confirmed receiving payment from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) with power restored.
Eskom cut supply earlier because Prasa was behind with its January bill.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they terminated supply after lengthy negotiations. But, the acting regional manager for Prasa in the Western Cape, Raymond Maseko, said they were still in talks with Eskom when the power was cut.
“Those engagements were very positive and we had very good discussions in terms of them giving us time to make the payment. We did actually indicate to Eskom as late as yesterday [Wednesday] that the money was being made available and they shouldn’t cut power supply,” Maseko said.
COMMUTERS STRANDED
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula Is expected to visit Cape Town train station in the evening after the region’s entire rail system was suspended.
“I need to explain to the people how did that happen and how we are going to overcome this,” Mbalula said earlier on Thursday.
#TaxiViolence Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has arrived in Paarl to address recent taxi violence. Seven taxi operators have been killed in the community since the start of the year. KB pic.twitter.com/gcnzg2HvZX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2020
The minister was speaking at a meeting with warring taxi association's in Paarl and was expected to address the matter in full in the evening.
At the same time, commuters were left stranded. Scores of people were standing outside the train station after being told services were suspended.
The doors of Cape Town train station were shut with no commuters insight, and security guards were turning people away, saying they had to take alternative transport.
#WC_Trains Commuters have been told to take alternative transport this afternoon. Eskom has cut its power due to non-payment. KP pic.twitter.com/HYiroDFUDJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2020
More in Local
-
Cosatu challenges Ramaphosa to take charge of his Cabinet
-
DA’s Funzi Ngobeni to face Joburg’s ethics committee for calling mayor ‘liar’
-
Lights out: Eskom cuts off power to entire WC rail system
-
Sedibeng Municipality council adopts adverse PP report into manager
-
Mboweni positive about upcoming Moody’s ratings review
-
Tshwane council fails to elect new mayor after ANC, EFF stage walkout
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.