Union accuses Telkom of failing to give workers clarity on retrenchments
The Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) has taken the company to court to halt the possible retrenchment of 3,000 employees.
JOHANNESBURG - Unions have accused Telkom of leaving employees with an unsure future regarding retrenchments.
The Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) has taken the company to court to halt the possible retrenchment of 3,000 employees.
Unions accused Telkom of failing to give clarity to workers on exactly who was being retrenched. It’s also accusing the company of persuading members to take voluntary severance and early retirement packages.
Telkom reorganised its operations, which led to the possibility of large-scale job loss.
CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said workers remained uncertain about their fate at the telecommunication company.
"We took the company to court because we think that it undermined the process of Section 189 [of the Labour Relations Act] where it wanted to introduce voluntary severance packages to workers. And when that happens, workers will jump for them only to find that they were not affected and this might give an opportunity to Telkom to retrench even more numbers," Tshabalala said.
Unions said they would hear the outcome of Wednesday’s Labour Court bid to halt retrenchments next week.
