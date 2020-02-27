Tshwane council fails to elect new mayor after ANC, EFF stage walkout

The parties called for council Speaker Katlego Mathebe to step down amid allegations she abused her powers.

JOHANNESBURG - Plans to have the City of Tshwane elect its new mayor have again fallen flat.

A council sitting collapsed on Thursday when the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors staged a walkout. The parties called for council Speaker Katlego Mathebe to step down amid allegations she abused her powers.

The sitting was meant to elect a new mayor following the resignation of Steven Mokgalapa earlier this month.

Mokgalapa stepped down after the leaking of an audio clip where he could be heard denigrating his colleagues.

The mayor’s spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane-Mnguni said Thursday’s walkout was unfortunate.

“The primary matter that both the EFF and ANC were presenting before the speaker was a demand that she resigns, but it doesn’t work that way. It must be done in a legal manner and procedures need to be followed. No political party or councillor can just come before the speaker and demand that she resigns without a vote,” she said.

Earlier this year, the ANC and EFF petitioned to have Mathebe and Mokgalapa removed from their positions through motions of no confidence. But, the DA successfully challenged the matter in court and argued that the sittings were unlawful.