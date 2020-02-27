Tshwane council fails to elect new mayor after ANC, EFF stage walkout
The parties called for council Speaker Katlego Mathebe to step down amid allegations she abused her powers.
JOHANNESBURG - Plans to have the City of Tshwane elect its new mayor have again fallen flat.
A council sitting collapsed on Thursday when the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors staged a walkout. The parties called for council Speaker Katlego Mathebe to step down amid allegations she abused her powers.
The sitting was meant to elect a new mayor following the resignation of Steven Mokgalapa earlier this month.
Mokgalapa stepped down after the leaking of an audio clip where he could be heard denigrating his colleagues.
The mayor’s spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane-Mnguni said Thursday’s walkout was unfortunate.
“The primary matter that both the EFF and ANC were presenting before the speaker was a demand that she resigns, but it doesn’t work that way. It must be done in a legal manner and procedures need to be followed. No political party or councillor can just come before the speaker and demand that she resigns without a vote,” she said.
Earlier this year, the ANC and EFF petitioned to have Mathebe and Mokgalapa removed from their positions through motions of no confidence. But, the DA successfully challenged the matter in court and argued that the sittings were unlawful.
More in Politics
-
Cosatu: Workers not scapegoats for SA's economic crisis
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Tito Mboweni’s brave wager
-
CARTOON: Who'll Budge First?
-
Ramaphosa could be tested in public sector wage bill talks - economists
-
Mchunu hoping for positive talks with unions over public sector wage bill
-
Saftu, Cosatu vow to fight govt plan to reduce public service wage bill
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.