Taxpayers breathe a little easier as Mboweni announces no major tax increases
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said the tax break was one of the measures he hoped would jump-start the economy, but he had also warned that power cuts could stifle growth and that a stable electricity supply was the government’s most pressing priority.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has announced no major tax increases in his 2020 Budget Speech, instead giving taxpayers relief to the tune of R2 billion.
Instead, he’s finding the money to try and balance the government’s books through spending cuts and slashing the state’s salary bill, a move that has already sparked a fierce reaction from trade unions.
WATCH: Budget 2020 in 60 seconds
Mboweni said the tax break was one of the measures he hoped would jump-start the economy, but he had also warned that power cuts could stifle growth and that a stable electricity supply was the government’s most pressing priority.
Mboweni delivered his Budget Speech with an aloe plant perched in front of him, his symbol for the country’s resilience in tough times.
“The Aloe Ferox survives and thrives when times are tough. It actually prefers less water. It wins even when the odds are against it.”
That resilience will be needed as the government moves to curb the public sector wage bill, which is already crowding out spending on capital projects and service delivery. Treasury said civil servants’ salaries had grown 40% in real terms over the past 12 years, with no equivalent increase in productivity, but unions are angry.
Mboweni said the economy should get a number of jump starts over the next 18 months: they include the R2 billion in tax relief he’s announced, lower inflation, lower interest rates and reforms in the electricity sector.
But he warned that persistent electricity problems could hold back growth.
“Over the next three years, we expect growth to average just over 1%. Therefore, a stable supply of electricity will be our number one task.”
More in Business
-
Opposition parties say Mboweni did as much as he could with Budget
-
SA’s national debt is spiralling out of control, says DA’s Maynier
-
CWU lodges Labour Court application over Telkom job cuts
-
Primedia parts ways with group CEO Omar Essack
-
Dudu Myeni concludes evidence in delinquency case
-
Budget speech 2020: SA's health gets R200bn injection
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.