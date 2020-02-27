Slain Emaan Solomons (7) a victim of Ocean View drug turf war
On Tuesday night, seven-year-old Emaan Solomons was caught in gang crossfire while playing in front of her family home. She was hit in the chest and hand and died in hospital.
CAPE TOWN - A drug turf war between gangs has claimed the life of a child in Ocean View.
On Tuesday night, seven-year-old Emaan Solomons was caught in gang crossfire while playing in front of her family home.
She was one of two people shot dead that same evening.
Residents streamed into the Solomons family home on Wednesday to pay their respects.
Little Emaan was playing with two friends right in front of the gate of her family home, when gangsters opened fire on a man.
#OceanView Little Imaan Solomons was shot twice while playing in front of her family home last night. She was caught in a gang crossfire. SF pic.twitter.com/2JApa47fTY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020
#OceanView Little Imaan lived at the yellow house. She was shot where the stone has been placed on top of the sand. SF pic.twitter.com/paCRIagaiW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020
He managed to get away but Solomons was not as lucky. She was hit in the chest and hand.
The child was rushed to hospital where she later died.
Ocean View resident Llewellyn Campbell said that the violence was out of control and he accused the justice system of failing them.
"The justice system is failing us big time. Not just Ocean View but all over. You can't spend all these resources on capturing people but within 24 hours they're on the streets again committing more crime and shooting more individuals".
A prayer service was held at the young victim's family home on Wednesday night.
The victim of the second shooting that same day was Abdullah Felix, who lived in a makeshift tent in an open field.
He was shot in the head while he was asleep.
#OceanView Hours prior, a homeless man known as ‘Abdullah’ was shot a short distance away from here. He was shot in the head while sleeping. That’s where he lived. SF pic.twitter.com/6Lszt4J4oe— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020
Rolene Blankenberg stands between the reeds where Felix, who was her childhood friend, was murdered.
"I can't explain it but it freaks me out not knowing what or who is next. I mean, it could be me or anyone."
Blankenberg showed Eyewitness News a white cross on the same field where another friend was recently murdered.
She's referred to Jocelyn Claasen, who was 9 months pregnant when she was shot dead earlier this month.
Claasen was a State witness in the murder of surfer David Wolfromm, who was killed in May last year.
More in Local
-
Opposition parties say Mboweni did as much as he could with Budget
-
Taxpayers breathe a little easier as Mboweni announces no major tax increases
-
SA’s national debt is spiralling out of control, says DA’s Maynier
-
CWU lodges Labour Court application over Telkom job cuts
-
15 candidates shortlisted for WC’s first Children’s Commissioner
-
Primedia parts ways with group CEO Omar Essack
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.