Slain Emaan Solomons (7) a victim of Ocean View drug turf war

CAPE TOWN - A drug turf war between gangs has claimed the life of a child in Ocean View.

On Tuesday night, seven-year-old Emaan Solomons was caught in gang crossfire while playing in front of her family home.

She was one of two people shot dead that same evening.

Residents streamed into the Solomons family home on Wednesday to pay their respects.

Little Emaan was playing with two friends right in front of the gate of her family home, when gangsters opened fire on a man.

#OceanView Little Imaan Solomons was shot twice while playing in front of her family home last night. She was caught in a gang crossfire. SF pic.twitter.com/2JApa47fTY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020

#OceanView Little Imaan lived at the yellow house. She was shot where the stone has been placed on top of the sand. SF pic.twitter.com/paCRIagaiW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020

He managed to get away but Solomons was not as lucky. She was hit in the chest and hand.

The child was rushed to hospital where she later died.

Ocean View resident Llewellyn Campbell said that the violence was out of control and he accused the justice system of failing them.

"The justice system is failing us big time. Not just Ocean View but all over. You can't spend all these resources on capturing people but within 24 hours they're on the streets again committing more crime and shooting more individuals".

A prayer service was held at the young victim's family home on Wednesday night.

The victim of the second shooting that same day was Abdullah Felix, who lived in a makeshift tent in an open field.

He was shot in the head while he was asleep.

#OceanView Hours prior, a homeless man known as ‘Abdullah’ was shot a short distance away from here. He was shot in the head while sleeping. That’s where he lived. SF pic.twitter.com/6Lszt4J4oe — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020

Rolene Blankenberg stands between the reeds where Felix, who was her childhood friend, was murdered.

"I can't explain it but it freaks me out not knowing what or who is next. I mean, it could be me or anyone."

Blankenberg showed Eyewitness News a white cross on the same field where another friend was recently murdered.

She's referred to Jocelyn Claasen, who was 9 months pregnant when she was shot dead earlier this month.

Claasen was a State witness in the murder of surfer David Wolfromm, who was killed in May last year.