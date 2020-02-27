Sedibeng Municipality council adopts adverse PP report into manager
The municipality has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently, ranging from stoppages of major projects and allegations of misconduct against Mayor Lerato Maloka.
JOHANNESBURG - The Lesedi Local Municipality council in Sedibeng has on Thursday tabled and adopted the Public Protector’s report into the irregular appointment of manager of special projects Malekola "Madlamini" Melato and tender irregularities in the troubled town.
Maloka has been accused of interfering with tender processes and appointing people close to her to senior positions, but the report cleared her of this.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made adverse findings against the municipality and former and current senior officials. The final report, which Eyewitness News has seen, showed how Maloka was irregularly appointed to a senior position.
Mkhwebane concluded that Melato misrepresented herself by claiming that she had a degree on her CV. She found that Melato didn’t have the proper qualifications as she claimed to occupy such a position.
She was also found to have violated the supply chain management policies by appointing a catering company to provide services at the mayoral golf day and the state of the municipality address.
During an ordinary council sitting, Speaker Mluleki Nkosi expressed concerns.
“It’s a cause for concern in any case but what we need to do now is to deal with the remedial actions of the Public Protector,” Nkosi said.
