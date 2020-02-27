Search on for at least 9 people after boats capsize near Mouille Point

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)'s Craig Lambinon said that some people who were part of the group managed to swim to shore.

CAPE TOWN - At least nine people have gone missing at sea near Mouille Point.

It's understood the group was travelling in two rubber ducks when the boats capsized.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.

#BoatCapsized one more person has been recovered near Bakoven beach. NSRI’s Craig Lambinon explains the person is being airlifted in a basket JK pic.twitter.com/0kTdW0HJQ7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2020

"A number of people have come ashore reportedly from the capsized boat and they are being attended to. It's not clear yet if all nine persons are actually missing but a search is under way as a precaution. The search area extends between Oudekraal and Mouille Point."

The South African Air Force and various other organisations were assisting in the search.