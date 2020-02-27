Search on for at least 9 people after boats capsize near Mouille Point
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)'s Craig Lambinon said that some people who were part of the group managed to swim to shore.
CAPE TOWN - At least nine people have gone missing at sea near Mouille Point.
It's understood the group was travelling in two rubber ducks when the boats capsized.
The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.
#BoatCapsized one more person has been recovered near Bakoven beach. NSRI’s Craig Lambinon explains the person is being airlifted in a basket JK pic.twitter.com/0kTdW0HJQ7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2020
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)'s Craig Lambinon said that some people who were part of the group managed to swim to shore.
"A number of people have come ashore reportedly from the capsized boat and they are being attended to. It's not clear yet if all nine persons are actually missing but a search is under way as a precaution. The search area extends between Oudekraal and Mouille Point."
The South African Air Force and various other organisations were assisting in the search.
More in Local
-
SANParks: More than a third of Table Mountain fires a result of arson
-
Union accuses Telkom of failing to give workers clarity on retrenchments
-
2 paramedics robbed at gun point, ambulance hijacked and stripped
-
CARTOON: Who'll Budge First?
-
Mkhwebane finds Lesedi Municipality flouted processes in appointing manager
-
Ramaphosa could be tested in public sector wage bill talks - economists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.