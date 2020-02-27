Police hope Queens High pupil can shed light on his alleged kidnapping
Police found the 14-year-old boy unharmed at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are hoping to get a statement from a grade 8 pupil who was allegedly kidnapped outside his Joburg school to explain his two-day disappearance.
Police found the 14-year-old boy unharmed at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday.
His family has told Eyewitness News the boy was picked up from outside Queens Secondary School on Monday by an e-hailing cab driver instead of his father.
They said CCTV footage revealed he was then dropped off at the mall but it’s not yet clear where the boy was detained for two nights.
The police's Mavela Masondo said they were hoping the boy could shed some light on what happened.
“Yesterday, the boy was still traumatised, so we decided to give him time. So, we have assigned our social workers to go and talk to him just to get what transpired.”
Meanwhile, the pupil's uncle said the family wanted justice: “I’m relieved and I’m happy because he is back and unharmed, but they must get those perpetrators.”
WATCH: Uncle of kidnapped Queens High pupil details how he went missing
More in Local
-
Mchunu hoping for positive talks with unions over public sector wage bill
-
Missing Roodepoort special needs pupil found, GED confirms
-
NRCS: Recall of canned pilchards cost producer R82m
-
Tax revenue highlights SA's dependence on small number of high-income earners
-
Improved operating performance see Implats delay job cuts
-
Myeni says Outa has no legal standing to declare her delinquent
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.