Police hope Queens High pupil can shed light on his alleged kidnapping

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are hoping to get a statement from a grade 8 pupil who was allegedly kidnapped outside his Joburg school to explain his two-day disappearance.

Police found the 14-year-old boy unharmed at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday.

His family has told Eyewitness News the boy was picked up from outside Queens Secondary School on Monday by an e-hailing cab driver instead of his father.

They said CCTV footage revealed he was then dropped off at the mall but it’s not yet clear where the boy was detained for two nights.

The police's Mavela Masondo said they were hoping the boy could shed some light on what happened.

“Yesterday, the boy was still traumatised, so we decided to give him time. So, we have assigned our social workers to go and talk to him just to get what transpired.”

Meanwhile, the pupil's uncle said the family wanted justice: “I’m relieved and I’m happy because he is back and unharmed, but they must get those perpetrators.”

