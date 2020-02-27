Police hope Queens High pupil can shed light on his alleged kidnapping

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Police hope Queens High pupil can shed light on his alleged kidnapping

Police found the 14-year-old boy unharmed at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday.

Maponya Mall in Soweto. Picture: Facebook.
Maponya Mall in Soweto. Picture: Facebook.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are hoping to get a statement from a grade 8 pupil who was allegedly kidnapped outside his Joburg school to explain his two-day disappearance.

Police found the 14-year-old boy unharmed at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday.

His family has told Eyewitness News the boy was picked up from outside Queens Secondary School on Monday by an e-hailing cab driver instead of his father.

They said CCTV footage revealed he was then dropped off at the mall but it’s not yet clear where the boy was detained for two nights.

The police's Mavela Masondo said they were hoping the boy could shed some light on what happened.

“Yesterday, the boy was still traumatised, so we decided to give him time. So, we have assigned our social workers to go and talk to him just to get what transpired.”

Meanwhile, the pupil's uncle said the family wanted justice: “I’m relieved and I’m happy because he is back and unharmed, but they must get those perpetrators.”

WATCH: Uncle of kidnapped Queens High pupil details how he went missing

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA