NRCS: Recall of canned pilchards cost producer R82m

The product was recalled following a deficiency in the canning process.

Pilchards in tomato sauce. Picture: Janice Healing/EWN
Pilchards in tomato sauce. Picture: Janice Healing/EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications on Wednesday said the recent recall of canned pilchards has cost manufacturing company, West Point Processors, R82 million.

The product was recalled following a deficiency in the canning process.

The 12 compromised brands have since been removed from shop shelves.

The defect, which was only picked up nine months after production, has affected stores in Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana, Namibia and Nigeria.

The regulator's Mariam Moswaane said the situation was being watched carefully: “We are monitoring as indicated so that process is still ongoing and we are constantly communicating to reach as many communities as possible.”

