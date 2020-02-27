NRCS: Recall of canned pilchards cost producer R82m

The product was recalled following a deficiency in the canning process.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications on Wednesday said the recent recall of canned pilchards has cost manufacturing company, West Point Processors, R82 million.

The 12 compromised brands have since been removed from shop shelves.

The defect, which was only picked up nine months after production, has affected stores in Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana, Namibia and Nigeria.

The regulator's Mariam Moswaane said the situation was being watched carefully: “We are monitoring as indicated so that process is still ongoing and we are constantly communicating to reach as many communities as possible.”