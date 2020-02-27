Myeni says Outa has no legal standing to declare her delinquent
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni wrapped up her evidence on Wednesday at the High Court in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni’s legal team insisted that the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) had no legal standing to declare her a delinquent director.
Myeni was brought to court by Outa and the SA Pilots Association who've accused her of poor management, which they said cost the airline millions of rands.
They want her to be declared a delinquent director.
Outa and the pilot’s association called five witnesses to bolster their case.
Former executives and board members testified how Myeni would take decisions unilaterally, causing major financial losses for the broke airline.
Outa’s legal team also accused Myeni of gross negligence and told the court how her misplaced decisions embarrassed SAA and the country.
But Myeni’s attorney, Daniel Mantsha, said his client took the decisions in the best interests of SAA.
Legal counsel for both parties will present their arguments on Friday.
