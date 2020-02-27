View all in Latest
Mkhwebane finds Lesedi Municipality flouted processes in appointing manager

The municipality, located in Sedibeng, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently ranging from stoppages of major projects and allegations of misconduct against Mayor Lerato Maloka.

Background from left: Lesedi Municipality manager Gugu Thimane, (M) Mayor Lerato Maloka and Speaker Mluleki Nkosi preside over a council meeting on 27 February 2020. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
Background from left: Lesedi Municipality manager Gugu Thimane, (M) Mayor Lerato Maloka and Speaker Mluleki Nkosi preside over a council meeting on 27 February 2020. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has made adverse findings against the Lesedi Municipality and its former and current senior officials.

The municipality, located in Sedibeng, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently, ranging from stoppages of major projects and allegations of misconduct against Mayor Lerato Maloka.

Maloka has been accused of interfering with tender processes and appointing people close to him to senior positions.

EWN has seen the Public Protector’s final report implicating former and current senior employees in flouting processes.

Mkhwebane has been investigating allegations of improper conduct relating to the appointment of the manager of special projects, Malekola Madlamini Melato.

Tender irregularities involving companies procured for the Mayoral Golf Day and the state of the municipality address were also under investigation.

In her findings, the Public Protector concluded that processes were flouted when Madlamini was appointed.

She found that Madlamini had no proper qualifications as she claimed in her CV.

The report will be tabled at a council sitting on Thursday morning.

Timeline

