Mkhwebane finds Lesedi Municipality flouted processes in appointing manager
The municipality, located in Sedibeng, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently ranging from stoppages of major projects and allegations of misconduct against Mayor Lerato Maloka.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has made adverse findings against the Lesedi Municipality and its former and current senior officials.
Maloka has been accused of interfering with tender processes and appointing people close to him to senior positions.
EWN has seen the Public Protector’s final report implicating former and current senior employees in flouting processes.
Mkhwebane has been investigating allegations of improper conduct relating to the appointment of the manager of special projects, Malekola Madlamini Melato.
Tender irregularities involving companies procured for the Mayoral Golf Day and the state of the municipality address were also under investigation.
In her findings, the Public Protector concluded that processes were flouted when Madlamini was appointed.
She found that Madlamini had no proper qualifications as she claimed in her CV.
The report will be tabled at a council sitting on Thursday morning.
