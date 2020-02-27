Missing Roodepoort special needs pupil found, GED confirms
The teen was reunited with her parents yesterday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that the grade 8 pupil who went missing from the Lantern special needs school in Roodepoort has been found.
The girl was spotted by other children walking around in Roodepoort on Wednesday. They alerted the school, and staff rushed to the area where she was found.
#MissingChildren JUST IN: The Gauteng education department has confirmed that the grade 8 pupil who went missing from Lantern school in Roodepoort has been found.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2020
The Gauteng Education Department said the girl would now undergo a medical assessment.
The department said that it was relieved that she and the grade 8 boy who went missing from outside Queens High School had both been found.
