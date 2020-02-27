Lights out: Eskom cuts power to entire WC Metrorail system

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Lights out: Eskom cuts power to entire WC Metrorail system

The operator said no trains will be operating for the rest of Thursday.

A Metrorail train arrives at the Cape Town station. Picture: @CapeTownTrains/Twitter
A Metrorail train arrives at the Cape Town station. Picture: @CapeTownTrains/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The acting regional manager for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in the Western Cape Raymond Maseko on Thursday said Eskom had cut its power due to non-payment, leading to the suspension of the entire Metrorail system.

The operator said no trains would be operating for the rest of Thursday.

Earlier, Metrorail stated trains were in a holding pattern due to the loss of overhead electrical power.

Metrorail said given the devastating impact of Eskom’s action in the Western Cape, urgent discussions between Prasa executives and the power utility’s officials were under way.

The loss of power across the region also meant that the usual operational alternatives such as electronic or manual authorisation, and diesel locomotives were not available, leaving 289,000 commuters without rail transport.

Maseko appealed to customers to be patient and to comply with Metrorail employee instructions.

“Every effort is being made to resolve the issue with our electricity provider to restore services as soon as possible,” he said.

Maseko said a cut of traction power was unprecedented and Eskom had declared Metrorail a priority user during load shedding.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA