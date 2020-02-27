Lamola concerned about judiciary’s integrity after Bosasa-linked Nair suspended
Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair was suspended while an investigation into his alleged links to scandal-plagued Bosasa is carried out.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development on Wednesday said it was concerned about the credibility of the judiciary after Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair was suspended while an investigation into his alleged links to scandal-plagued Bosasa is carried out.
Nair was the first member of the judiciary to be implicated in the Bosasa scandal.
The facilities company, now rebranded as African Global Operations, has been accused of bribing high profile officials in exchange for favours in government.
It was Bosasa’s former head of special projects, Richard le Roux, who lifted the lid on Nair’s alleged collaborations with the company.
Le Roux revealed at the state capture commission last year that he installed R200,000 worth of security systems at the magistrate’s home and Bosasa picked up the tab.
These revelations cast a bad light on the judiciary, which often comes under attack from some quarters for alleged bias.
The Justice Department’s Chrispin Phiri said: “Judicial officers must be held to the highest standards of scrutiny and the conduct must at all times be beyond reproach.”
Phiri said the department would now wait for Parliament to confirm Nair’s provisional suspension.
