WC a step closer to appointing Children's Commissioner

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

WC a step closer to appointing Children's Commissioner

The Standing Committee on Social Development last week spent three days interviewing 13 shortlisted candidates and was currently compiling a report for the provincial legislature.

A banner outside a house in Connaught Estate where President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the family of murdered Tazne van Wyk on 26 February 2020. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
A banner outside a house in Connaught Estate where President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the family of murdered Tazne van Wyk on 26 February 2020. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is a step closer to appointing a Children's Commissioner, which will be a first for the country.

The legislature received 59 nominations from the public, including community leaders and professionals in both the legal and civil sectors.

The Standing Committee on Social Development last week spent three days interviewing 13 shortlisted candidates and was currently compiling a report for the provincial legislature.

The need for a Children's Commissioner has never been greater as violent crimes involving minors continue to plague the Western Cape.

Recently, crimes against children have led to calls for the death penalty for criminals convicted of harming children.

Earlier this week, 7-year-old Emaan Solomons died after she was caught in the crossfire of gang violence in Ocean View.

Last week, a suspect led police to the body of 8-year-old Tazne Van Wyk from Elsies River in a stormwater drain along the N1 near Worcester.

The Standing Committee on Social Development will send a report to the legislature before Premier Alan Winde officially appoints the children's commissioner.

The commissioner's office will run independently of government and its role will be to protect and promote the interests of children.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA