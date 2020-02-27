WC a step closer to appointing Children's Commissioner

The Standing Committee on Social Development last week spent three days interviewing 13 shortlisted candidates and was currently compiling a report for the provincial legislature.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is a step closer to appointing a Children's Commissioner, which will be a first for the country.

The legislature received 59 nominations from the public, including community leaders and professionals in both the legal and civil sectors.

The Standing Committee on Social Development last week spent three days interviewing 13 shortlisted candidates and was currently compiling a report for the provincial legislature.

The need for a Children's Commissioner has never been greater as violent crimes involving minors continue to plague the Western Cape.

Recently, crimes against children have led to calls for the death penalty for criminals convicted of harming children.

Earlier this week, 7-year-old Emaan Solomons died after she was caught in the crossfire of gang violence in Ocean View.

Last week, a suspect led police to the body of 8-year-old Tazne Van Wyk from Elsies River in a stormwater drain along the N1 near Worcester.

The Standing Committee on Social Development will send a report to the legislature before Premier Alan Winde officially appoints the children's commissioner.

The commissioner's office will run independently of government and its role will be to protect and promote the interests of children.