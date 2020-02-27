Improved operating performance sees Implats delay job cuts

Implats said that it would continue operating its number 12 and 14 shafts for the foreseeable future, securing 10,000 jobs, and would then continue to mine 1 shaft for its remaining life of three years, securing 2,500 jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - Impala Platinum announced that it would further delay the closure of some of its shafts and reduce job cuts amid higher prices and improved operating performance at its Rustenburg operations.

Implats said that it would continue operating its number 12 and 14 shafts for the foreseeable future, securing 10,000 jobs, and would then continue to mine 1 shaft for its remaining life of three years, securing 2,500 jobs.

The National Union of Mineworkers has welcomed this move, saying it was a step in the right direction.

Spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu: "We have been worried about retrenchments in the mining industry over the last five years. So this we welcome and we hope that they're not going to retrench in the future."