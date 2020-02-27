Ocean View on edge as gang violence victim Emaan Solomons (7) to be laid to rest
Emaan Solomons was shot twice while she was playing outside her home on Tuesday night.
CAPE TOWN - A seven-year-old Ocean View child who was killed in a gang shooting will be laid to rest on Thursday.
Emaan Solomons was shot twice while she was playing outside her home on Tuesday night. In another shooting that same day, a homeless man was also shot dead just a few streets away.
Solomons’ family was preparing for her funeral which was expected to take place on Thursday afternoon.
The little girl was tragically killed when gunmen shot at another man but missed. The man managed to get away from his attackers but they continued firing and Solomons was caught in the crossfire.
A prayer service was held in the Ocean View community on Wednesday night.
In the early hours of Thursday morning, fire crews responded to three houses that were alight in Apollo Way, Scorpio Road and in Alpha Street. Fire crews were escorted into the area by a police escort.
Ocean View residents told Eyewitness News the burnt houses were suspected drug dens. This has, however, not been confirmed by police.
