Family of murdered Tazne van Wyk urge Ramaphosa to mend communities
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Tazne Van Wyk's family on Tuesday and admitted that the justice system had failed them.
CAPE TOWN - The family of a murdered eight-year-old girl wants the president to help mend communities and not just show up when they're in pain.
This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa this week visited Tazne van Wyk's family in Elsies River.
#TazneVanWyk Ramaphosa “we would like this trial to proceed very quickly...”KB pic.twitter.com/GHcDQbHr3V— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020
The girl was found murdered in a stormwater pipe in Worcester last week following her disappearance earlier this month.
Her alleged killer, Moyhdien Pangakaer, has 11 criminal convictions including murder, and was transgressing his parole conditions at the time of the girl's disappearance.
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Tazne Van Wyk's family on Tuesday and admitted that the system had failed them.
He told them that he was sorry.
Connaught Estate residents have gathered outside the home of slain #TazneVanWyk, ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expected arrival. KB pic.twitter.com/BgixYkGvig— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2020
The grieving parents said that the visit was both encouraging and traumatic because it was mere hours after they had travelled to Worcester to view their daughter's body.
They said that they'd like to see Ramaphosa help improve socio-economic issues in communities and not only be present when residents were in sorrow.
The parents said that communities needed jobs and housing.
Ramaphosa committed to helping residents by creating more job opportunities.
On Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele also visited the family and authorities had indicated they would review the parole system.
More in Local
-
Slain Emaan Solomons (7) a victim of Ocean View drug turf war
-
Opposition parties say Mboweni did as much as he could with Budget
-
Taxpayers breathe a little easier as Mboweni announces no major tax increases
-
SA’s national debt is spiralling out of control, says DA’s Maynier
-
CWU lodges Labour Court application over Telkom job cuts
-
15 candidates shortlisted for WC’s first Children’s Commissioner
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.