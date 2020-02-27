View all in Latest
Family of murdered Tazne van Wyk urge Ramaphosa to mend communities

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Tazne Van Wyk's family on Tuesday and admitted that the justice system had failed them.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the home of the Van Wyk family in Elsies River, Cape Town, on 25 February 2020 to convey his condolences following the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the home of the Van Wyk family in Elsies River, Cape Town, on 25 February 2020 to convey his condolences following the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The family of a murdered eight-year-old girl wants the president to help mend communities and not just show up when they're in pain.

This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa this week visited Tazne van Wyk's family in Elsies River.

The girl was found murdered in a stormwater pipe in Worcester last week following her disappearance earlier this month.

Her alleged killer, Moyhdien Pangakaer, has 11 criminal convictions including murder, and was transgressing his parole conditions at the time of the girl's disappearance.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Tazne Van Wyk's family on Tuesday and admitted that the system had failed them.

He told them that he was sorry.

The grieving parents said that the visit was both encouraging and traumatic because it was mere hours after they had travelled to Worcester to view their daughter's body.

They said that they'd like to see Ramaphosa help improve socio-economic issues in communities and not only be present when residents were in sorrow.

The parents said that communities needed jobs and housing.

Ramaphosa committed to helping residents by creating more job opportunities.

On Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele also visited the family and authorities had indicated they would review the parole system.

