Go

Despite difficult environment, WC to continue delivering services - Maynier

According to Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni may have provided some relief for tax payers but provinces will now have less to spend.

Western Cape MEC of Finance & Economic Opportunities David Maynier. Picture: @DavidMaynier/Twitter
Western Cape MEC of Finance & Economic Opportunities David Maynier. Picture: @DavidMaynier/Twitter
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni may have provided some relief for taxpayers but provinces will now have less to spend.

That’s according to Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier.

He said that provinces would now have to absorb a R7.3 billion reduction in equitable share.

Further to the reduction in equitable share, there was also an R18 billion reduction in conditional grants.

WATCH: Budget 2020 in 60 seconds

At the same time, MEC David Maynier said that national government’s mismanagement of public finances was reflected in national debt which was spiraling out of control over the medium term to R4.38 trillion, accounting for 71.6% of GDP in 2022/23.

This despite imposing significant budget cuts on provinces.

"We are going to do everything possible to protect spending on frontline services such as education."

Government would be spending R290 billion on debt service costs in 2022/23.

Maynier said that despite the difficult environment, they would continue to deliver services.

He delivers his provincial budget speech next month.

