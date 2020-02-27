Despite difficult environment, WC to continue delivering services - Maynier
According to Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni may have provided some relief for tax payers but provinces will now have less to spend.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni may have provided some relief for taxpayers but provinces will now have less to spend.
That’s according to Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier.
He said that provinces would now have to absorb a R7.3 billion reduction in equitable share.
Further to the reduction in equitable share, there was also an R18 billion reduction in conditional grants.
WATCH: Budget 2020 in 60 seconds
At the same time, MEC David Maynier said that national government’s mismanagement of public finances was reflected in national debt which was spiraling out of control over the medium term to R4.38 trillion, accounting for 71.6% of GDP in 2022/23.
This despite imposing significant budget cuts on provinces.
"We are going to do everything possible to protect spending on frontline services such as education."
Government would be spending R290 billion on debt service costs in 2022/23.
Maynier said that despite the difficult environment, they would continue to deliver services.
He delivers his provincial budget speech next month.
More in Business
-
Union accuses Telkom of failing to give workers clarity on retrenchments
-
CARTOON: Who'll Budge First?
-
Ramaphosa could be tested in public sector wage bill talks - economists
-
RAF earmarked as one of the risks that could further widen budget deficit
-
Govt to appoint inspector-general at Sars 'to beef up governance'
-
Mchunu hoping for positive talks with unions over public sector wage bill
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.