DA confident of retaining Tshwane as mayoral vote looms

The DA said that it had a memorandum of understanding with its coalition partners in the metro which would help it garner enough support for its preferred candidate, Randall Williams, to be appointed mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng is confident it will retain power in Tshwane when the council reconvenes to elect its new mayor on Thursday.

Stevens Mokgalapa stepped down from the position earlier this month amid a furore over the leaking of a controversial audio clip.

Multiple motions of no confidence preceded his stepping down, with African National Congress (ANC) councilors resolute on usurping the DA’s control.

It’s a numbers game.

The DA said that it had a memorandum of understanding with its coalition partners in the metro which would help it garner enough support for its preferred candidate, Randall Williams, to be appointed mayor.

The organisation's chief whip in Gauteng, Mike Moriarty.

"Obviously our 92 councillors will also be voting for Randal Williams, so there'll be at least 98 votes in favour of him."

But this was not enough to trump the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ANC, who together had more than 100 councilors.

The stakes were high for the DA, which recently lost power to the ANC in the City of Johannesburg.

However, if the months-long tussle for control in Tshwane is anything to go by, the outcome of today’s vote could play in anyone’s favour.