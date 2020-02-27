DA confident of retaining Tshwane as mayoral vote looms
The DA said that it had a memorandum of understanding with its coalition partners in the metro which would help it garner enough support for its preferred candidate, Randall Williams, to be appointed mayor.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng is confident it will retain power in Tshwane when the council reconvenes to elect its new mayor on Thursday.
Stevens Mokgalapa stepped down from the position earlier this month amid a furore over the leaking of a controversial audio clip.
Multiple motions of no confidence preceded his stepping down, with African National Congress (ANC) councilors resolute on usurping the DA’s control.
It’s a numbers game.
The DA said that it had a memorandum of understanding with its coalition partners in the metro which would help it garner enough support for its preferred candidate, Randall Williams, to be appointed mayor.
The organisation's chief whip in Gauteng, Mike Moriarty.
"Obviously our 92 councillors will also be voting for Randal Williams, so there'll be at least 98 votes in favour of him."
But this was not enough to trump the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ANC, who together had more than 100 councilors.
The stakes were high for the DA, which recently lost power to the ANC in the City of Johannesburg.
However, if the months-long tussle for control in Tshwane is anything to go by, the outcome of today’s vote could play in anyone’s favour.
More in Politics
-
Saftu, Cosatu vow to fight govt plan to reduce public service wage bill
-
Lamola concerned about judiciary’s integrity after Bosasa-linked Nair suspended
-
Malema hits back at Mboweni, says Eskom will never be a 'tired story'
-
Opposition parties say Mboweni did as much as he could with Budget
-
SA’s national debt is spiralling out of control, says DA’s Maynier
-
State Security Minister Dlodlo & deputy Zizi Kodwa’s phones ‘cloned’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.