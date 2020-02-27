DA calls for SAA’s rescue plan to be published without delay
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday called on South African Airways' (SAA) Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) to publish the airline’s business rescue plan without delay.
The state-owned airline has been under business rescue for two months now and is expected to publish a business rescue plan before the end of Friday next week.
But the DA said it was aware the BRPs had requested creditors for an extension.
The BRPs had already implemented a number of interventions they think would go a long way in keeping the struggling airline in the sky. These included the cancellation of domestic and international flights, which unions and even government are not happy about.
DA MP Alf Lees said creditors should not give the practitioners an extension.
“The DA urges all creditors to vote against the extension for Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwane, the SAA Business Rescue Practitioners, to publish a business rescue plan that is required in terms of section 150(5) of the Companies Act, No 71 of 2008,” he said.
