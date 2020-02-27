View all in Latest
DA accused of not fulfilling its constitutional mandate in George Municipality

The council was set to discuss and vote on two motions on Thursday but cancelled the meeting at the last minute.

The George Municipality. Picture: Facebook.com
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been accused of running away from its constitutional mandate in the George Municipality.

The council was set to discuss and vote on two motions on Thursday but cancelled the meeting at the last minute.

George Municipality has been the scene of drama over the last few weeks that culminated in mayor Melvin Naik being fired.

The GOOD Party said after weeks of turmoil in the George council, the DA was to face two motions of no confidence in their leadership of the municipality.

The Good Party’s Brett Herron says the DA is running scared.

“The municipality and its people have endured a very difficult time in the last few months because of DA interference in how the administration is run.”

But the municipality in a notice said it was all about protocol.

There were apparently several security breaches and council Speaker Gerrit Pretorius decided not to proceed with the meeting.

