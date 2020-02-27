DA accused of not fulfilling its constitutional mandate in George Municipality
The council was set to discuss and vote on two motions on Thursday but cancelled the meeting at the last minute.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been accused of running away from its constitutional mandate in the George Municipality.
The council was set to discuss and vote on two motions on Thursday but cancelled the meeting at the last minute.
George Municipality has been the scene of drama over the last few weeks that culminated in mayor Melvin Naik being fired.
The GOOD Party said after weeks of turmoil in the George council, the DA was to face two motions of no confidence in their leadership of the municipality.
The Good Party’s Brett Herron says the DA is running scared.
“The municipality and its people have endured a very difficult time in the last few months because of DA interference in how the administration is run.”
But the municipality in a notice said it was all about protocol.
There were apparently several security breaches and council Speaker Gerrit Pretorius decided not to proceed with the meeting.
More in Politics
-
Cosatu challenges Ramaphosa to take charge of his Cabinet
-
DA’s Funzi Ngobeni to face Joburg’s ethics committee for calling mayor ‘liar’
-
Sedibeng Municipality council adopts adverse PP report into manager
-
Tshwane council fails to elect new mayor after ANC, EFF stage walkout
-
Cosatu: Workers not scapegoats for SA's economic crisis
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Tito Mboweni’s brave wager
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.