Cosatu challenges Ramaphosa to take charge of his Cabinet
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Thursday challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to take charge of his Cabinet, saying his ministers consistently undermined and contradicted government and African National Congress (ANC) policies.
The labour federation, which was the first formation within the ANC and its broader movement to nominate Ramaphosa as president, berated its limited influence in government.
Cosatu is in an alliance with the ANC and the South African Communist Party.
Events of this week presented Cosatu with a fresh challenge that may eventually test its loyalty to workers versus that to the ANC.
Leaders of the labour federation briefed reporters at its post-central executive committee about the disdain felt in the wake of National Treasury’s decision to slash the public wage bill by R160 billion in the next three years.
The ANC was not spared with Cosatu leaders saying the developments demonstrated weaknesses of the alliance.
“Cosatu rejects government’s narrow fixation with the public service wage bill. We see this provocative project as a challenge from National Treasury and we will not allow workers to be used as scapegoats for this economic crisis,” Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said.
While the government is convinced the dispute with labour could still be resolved. Cosatu unions were seething and threatened to shut down the public service should Treasury dare interfere with the wages and benefits of workers.
