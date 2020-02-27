Bonteheuwel's ongoing gang turf war claims life of pregnant woman (30)
The 30-year-old was shot in Terblanche Street on Wednesday and later died at hospital.
CAPE TOWN - A pregnant woman has been murdered in a shooting that is believed to be part of an ongoing gang war in Bonteheuwel.
The 30-year-old was shot in Terblanche Street on Wednesday and later died at hospital. Her attackers have not yet been arrested.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the pregnant victim was shot twice. He said the shooting was part of a turf war between two gangs that was ongoing since December.
“This shooting is sadly part of an ongoing gang turf drug war that’s taking place between two rival gangs in a very small section of Bonteheuwel… the rivalry is between two competing gangs - the Hard Livings gang and the Playboys gang,” McKenzie said.
He called on police to intervene to try to bring an end to the violence.
“The sad reality for us is that if police are not able to deal with this matter effectively, we are going to have a huge problem of vigilante attacks as seen in other areas,” he said.
This incident happened days after seven-year-old Emaan Solomons was killed when she was caught in the crossfire of a gang in Ocean View.
On that same day in the same area, a homeless man was shot dead while sleeping in his makeshift tent amongst reeds in an open field.
