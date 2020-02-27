2 paramedics robbed at gun point, ambulance hijacked and stripped

The South African Emergency Personnel said medical emergency vehicles and staff members had become easy targets for criminals.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo are investigating a case of robbery and hijacking after two paramedics were held at gunpoint in Sekhukhune.

It's understood emergency officials were approached by two unknown men on Wednesday night while on duty.

Police said the hijacked ambulance was traced and recovered in the Masemola village with its doors, seats and dashboard stripped.

The union's Mpho Mpogeng said: “We are very sad about that because we’ve been making a lot of call support with issues relating to the attacks and unfortunately because our department is not responding positively, they are not doing anything. When we request meetings just to check if they have any measures to address these attacks, they are not coming to our meetings.”