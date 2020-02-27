2 paramedics robbed at gun point, ambulance hijacked and stripped

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

2 paramedics robbed at gun point, ambulance hijacked and stripped

The South African Emergency Personnel said medical emergency vehicles and staff members had become easy targets for criminals.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo are investigating a case of robbery and hijacking after two paramedics were held at gunpoint in Sekhukhune.

It's understood emergency officials were approached by two unknown men on Wednesday night while on duty.

Police said the hijacked ambulance was traced and recovered in the Masemola village with its doors, seats and dashboard stripped.

The South African Emergency Personnel said medical emergency vehicles and staff members had become easy targets for criminals.

The union's Mpho Mpogeng said: “We are very sad about that because we’ve been making a lot of call support with issues relating to the attacks and unfortunately because our department is not responding positively, they are not doing anything. When we request meetings just to check if they have any measures to address these attacks, they are not coming to our meetings.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA