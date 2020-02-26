WATCH LIVE: Tito Mboweni's Budget Speech 2020
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is delivering his Budget Speech in the National Assembly.
WATCH: Budget Speech 2020
Mboweni needs money, but state coffers are bare. The question is where he will find the funds and how much pain that will cause taxpayers.
Shortfalls in revenue collection mean Mboweni will have to announce cuts in government spending, but he must also tread cautiously so as not to affect service delivery.
Big elephants in the room include the public sector wage bill, and funding stricken state-owned entities like Eskom, SAA, SA Express and the SA Post Office.
